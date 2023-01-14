Hundreds of climate militants demonstrate today in Luetzerath in Germany, against the clearing operations, which have been underway for two days, in the village occupied by activists, who want to prevent coal mining by the energy giant Rwe. Greta Thunberg also arrived yesterday at the scene, which is located in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, to personally express her support for the cause. The icon of environmentalism has attacked the Greens: The fact that they make agreements with energy giants like Rwe “shows what their priorities are”. The small village is already completely uninhabited – the last residents left a year ago – but activists have taken over sheds and agricultural structures and built tree houses. Meanwhile, the clearing operations are going ahead, according to a police spokeswoman. Particularly demanding is the evacuation of a tunnel, in which several demonstrators have crowded and have refused to leave for days. However, they would have enough food and should still be healthy, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung. According to the numbers made by the police, about 470 activists have already left the Luetzerath site, and 320 of these have done so voluntarily in recent days.



01:20