A revealing photo widely shared on social media shows the lifeless body of a black woman with braided hair next to a little girl, their faces in the sand. The child lies against the woman. Her bare feet are red and swollen.

The AP news agency retrieved the suspected identity of the woman and the girl. Cameroonian Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin recognized his Ivorian wife Matyla Dosso’s yellow dress in the photo, as well as his six-year-old daughter Marie’s black sandals. He shared recent photos showing them in the same clothes with the news agency. He hadn’t heard from them since July 16. “A bottle of water could have saved them,” he said.

Why NRC publish this photo

Matyla Dosso from Ivory Coast and her six-year-old daughter Marie have died in the Tunisian desert.

NRC is generally reluctant to publish images of dead bodies. In this case, NRC considers the photo of great public interest to show what is happening in the Tunisian desert. In this case, that importance outweighs the horror of the image.

Dosso and her daughter are two of at least 10 migrants, including at least one other small child, who have been found dead by Libyan border guards in the border area with Tunisia since early July. Migrants are forcibly forced by the Tunisian authorities to cross the border into Libya on foot and without water, in temperatures above 50 degrees. Libyan authorities have shared dramatic photos and videos on social media of exhausted migrants desperate for water.

Libyan security guard Ali Wali told AP his team saw through binoculars as Tunisian security forces forced migrants into Libya. He said his unit encounters more than a hundred daily. “Some migrants spent up to three days without food and water in the desert.”

Hundreds of people – including pregnant women and children – are still trapped in the border area between Tunisia, Libya and the Mediterranean Sea. Other groups are stranded at the border with Algeria. The United Nations is urging their immediate rescue. In addition to the UN, the Libyan Red Crescent also says it has provided the migrants with food, water and other assistance.

Conspiracy

Black Africans in Tunisia have faced discrimination and violence since President Kais Saied in February pointed out that sub-Saharan migrants are part of a plot to change the country’s identity and demographics. According to Saied, “hordes of migrants” would contribute to crime and violence.

Another development in recent months is that Tunisia has become the main starting point for people trying to make the dangerous crossing from the Mediterranean to Italy. Nyimbilo, Dosso and their daughter Marie also hoped to end up in Europe via Tunisia; five previous attempts to do so had failed.

The migrants who make it to Libya alive are not necessarily better off. Some of them would be taken to notorious detention centers.

From January 1 to July 20 this year, the Tunisian authorities intercepted more than 15,000 foreign migrants. This is more than double last year, Interior Minister Kamel Fekih told parliament this week. He also denounced the influx of migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa and said Tunisia cannot accept becoming a “transit country”.

Human rights groups, the Libyan authorities and migrants themselves have accused Tunisia of violating international law with the mass expulsions. Human Rights Watch documented this in a report published July 19 including beatings, the use of excessive force, some cases of torture, arbitrary arrest and detention, collective expulsions, dangerous actions at sea, forced evictions and theft of money and property.

Last week, the Tunisian interior ministry rejected any responsibility for “Africans beyond the borders”. The ministry stressed that Tunisia has the right to protect its borders and insisted it is fulfilling its “humanitarian duty”. Disseminating false information about the migrants is punishable by up to ten years in prison, officials also warned.

Crimes against humanity

The migrants who make it to Libya alive are not necessarily better off. Several migrants would be taken to the notorious detention centers in Libya. According to the UN, the European Union contributes to crimes against humanity by supporting Libya. It involves several crimes committed by state security forces, armed militia groups and the Coast Guard, such as murder, torture and enslavement of women. Speaking to Al Jazeera, one of the researchers said that this pattern can be seen “especially in detention centers and in relation to migrants”.

Last month, through Prime Ministers Mark Rutte and Giorgia Meloni (Italy) and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Europe doubled its financial support to Tunisia. The country will receive hundreds of millions of euros to reduce the chaos, in the hope that migration will also decrease.