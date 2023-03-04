Hundreds of migrants left Tunisia on repatriation flights on Saturday amid mounting hostility against them. The migrants have been the target of violence since President Kais Saied lashed out at them in a speech last month. He ordered security services to stop all illegal immigration and to deport migrants living illegally in Tunisia.

Saied called for “urgent action” against migration and spoke of a “criminal plot to change the demographic composition of Tunisia.” “The unspoken goal of the successive waves of illegal immigration is to see Tunisia as a purely African country, unrelated to Arab and Muslim countries,” he said.

He also blamed migrants for crime in the country. The African Union said it was “deeply shocked and concerned” and called for “racist hate speech” to be refrained from. Saied himself denied being racist in a second statement and said he just wanted the police to enforce the law. At the same time, he reiterated the idea that there is a plot to change Tunisia’s demographics.

Layoffs, evictions and violence

The speech led to dismissals, evictions and violence, among other things. As Mohamed Kony (32), a Malian construction worker, experienced. He was evicted from his home and fired. Now jobless, homeless and without a legal place to stay, he fears he will meet the same fate as his friends, who were attacked in the street. “I’m confused and worried,” said Kony, who has lived in Tunis for five years.

The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) said it had received hundreds of reports of arbitrary arrests and evictions without warning. The forum also registered violent attacks, including with knives, to which the police were slow to respond.

Embassies

Many hundreds of migrants, including students, sought help from their embassies. "After the president's speech, we were attacked. We're scared. We were kicked out of our house," said one of them, Berry Dialy Stephan. The ambassador of Ivory Coast says that 1,100 of the 7,000 Ivorians in Tunisia have asked for repatriation. The first flight left on Wednesday, to Guinea. Repatriation flights also went to Mali and Ivory Coast.

Migrants from Ivory Coast queue at Tunis airport for a special flight to Abidjan. © ANP/EPA



Tunisia has about 12 million inhabitants. About 21,000 undocumented migrants from sub-Saharan countries live in the country, according to official statistics. According to FTDES, the actual number is probably higher, but not more than 50,000. The North African country is currently struggling with debt, inflation and shortages of essential goods. There is also political unrest.

Dictatorship

Critics accuse the president of wanting to establish a dictatorship. Saied, president since 2019, is increasingly usurping power at the expense of democracy. Oppression in the country is also on the rise. Many prominent opponents of Saied have been arrested in recent weeks. Two years earlier, in 2021, the president dissolved parliament. Since then he has ruled by decree.

That is why a protest against Saied's policies was held in Tunis on Saturday, organized by the influential trade union UGTT. The more than 3,000 participants called for dialogue in what appeared to be the largest protest against Saied to date. They spoke out against oppression and the way the country is now run. Thousands of demonstrators on Tunis' main street, Habib Bourguiba Avenue, held banners reading 'No to dictatorship' and chanted 'Freedom! Stop the police state!'.

“We will continue to defend our freedoms and rights, regardless of the cost. We are not afraid of prisons or arrests,” UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi told the crowd. “I salute the lawyers and politicians in Mornaguia prison,” he added, referring to recent arrests. Saied has always denied that his actions were a coup, which he claims were legal and necessary to save the country from chaos.

Thousands of demonstrators protest during the protest against President Kais Saied organized by the UGTT. They filled the main street in Tunis, Habib Bourguiba Avenue. © ANP/EPA



