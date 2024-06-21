Home page World

Scientists have made an important discovery under the temple of Taposiris Magna in Egypt. © Screenshots Facebook/Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Archaeologists have been searching for the tomb of Queen Cleopatra in Egypt for centuries. An underground tunnel in Taposiris could be the solution to the mystery.

Taposiris Magna – The Egyptian Queen Cleopatra died around 2050 years ago. She still fascinates people today, as she is considered the most mysterious woman in history. Her fate after death remains a mystery to this day, and the tomb of the last Egyptian pharaoh has never been found. Until now. Because a vast tunnel under the ancient ruins of Taposiris Magna could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra.

Tunnel to Cleopatra’s tomb? 1.3 kilometers carved through the sandstone and 13 meters underground

The discovery of this “geometric miracle”, as described by experts in an article in the journal Science Alert is not new. In November 2022, Kathleen Martínez and her research team uncovered this spectacular tunnel, which lies 13 meters underground. The tunnel is two meters high and was carved through the sandstone over a distance of 1,305 meters, it continues.

Martínez has been searching for the lost tomb of Cleopatra in Taposiris Magna for around 20 years. She considers the tunnel to be a promising lead, writes Science AlertShe and her colleagues have already discovered several secret chambers and breathtaking artifacts in the ruined city: ceramics, coins, gold jewelry, statue heads and much more.

Purpose of the tunnel still unknown: discovery of Cleopatra’s tomb would be a milestone

The purpose of the tunnel is still unknown, although it bears remarkable similarities to the Tunnel of Eupalinos, a 6th-century aqueduct. Whether the discovered tunnel beneath Taposiris Magna will actually help to discover Cleopatra’s burial chamber remains uncertain, even two years after its discovery.

If Cleopatra’s tomb is ever found – whether there or elsewhere – it would be a milestone, comparable to Howard Carter’s discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922. (ful)