The Emirates Meteor and Meteorite Monitoring Network, affiliated with the International Astronomy Center, documented last night a distinctive activity of the Perseid meteor shower and photographed more than 1,100 meteors that appeared in the UAE sky..

Engineer Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center and member of the International Meteor Organization, said that the network automatically photographs meteors as they appear in the sky. It consists of three stations spread across different locations in the Abu Dhabi desert, and each station contains 17 video cameras sensitive to dim light..

Awda pointed out that through these images, the network was able to map the orbit of 370 meteors before they entered the atmosphere, including 269 meteors belonging to the Perseid meteor shower.“

Orbit drawing means determining the orbital elements of the dust grain that was orbiting the sun before it collided with the earth and formed the meteor that was photographed. The orbit can only be drawn after photographing the same meteor by more than one station, where it is possible to determine the orbital elements of the dust grains through trigonometry..

After photographing the meteors, the stations automatically analyze the images and determine the path and brightness of each meteor. The information is then sent to a specialized scientific center in the United States in an international cooperation that brings together the center with other similar global networks under the supervision of the US space agency NASA.“