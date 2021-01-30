Marseille fans have taken the club’s base by storm, calling for the resignation of the white-and-blue president Jacques-Henri Eyraud. RMC Sport reported.

The attack involved about 400 fans, the fans used firecrackers and flares, one of which hit the southerner defender Alvaro Gonzalez. In addition, seven police officers were injured, and three police cars were damaged. Five dozen fans managed to get into the territory of the base, half of them were arrested.

Because of the riots at the Marseille base, it was decided to postpone the southerners’ match in the French championship against Rennes. The game was scheduled for Saturday, January 30th.

The fans’ dissatisfaction is caused by the latest results of the team. At the beginning of the season, “Marseille” fought for the championship, then lost points and dropped to sixth place. In the last three matches, the club suffered three defeats.