Two days before the gates of the Lowlands site in Biddinghuizen open, many hundreds of tickets for the sold-out festival are offered for sale via Ticketmaster, some even below the official sales price. According to Lowlands himself, there is nothing crazy going on. But with Ticketswap, which was sidelined this year, they think differently.

At the beginning of February, Lowlands was sold out within fifteen minutes, despite the rather expensive weekend tickets at 300 euros each. And a few days later there was considerable dissatisfaction about the ‘extortionate prices’ that were asked for resold tickets. The maximum price for such a resale ticket – 360 euros plus no less than 43.20 euros for administration costs charged by Ticketmaster – led to anger in politicians, among others. The accessibility of concerts and festivals is at stake with these kinds of prizes, MPs judged.

For the first time this year, Lowlands tickets can only be resold via the official Ticketmaster route, and no longer via Ticketswap, for example, to the anger of the latter company. A lot of tickets have been offered through Ticketmaster in recent days, so is the see on their site. And what is striking: there are no longer extortionate prices. On Tuesday afternoon around half past three, hundreds of weekend tickets were even offered below the official sales price, with minimum asking prices of around 200 euros, with a discount of 100 euros.

‘No higher than other years’

What is going on here? Nothing crazy, says Lowlands director Eric van Eerdenburg. Last year, about 6750 tickets were resold online, more than ten percent of the total. ,,And now we are at about 3750. It does not seem that we are higher now than in other years.”

Van Eerdenburg thinks there are two groups of sellers. ,,The first group: people who decide at the last minute not to go, for example because they can’t. And the second: people who were so happy in February that they got through the queue that they immediately bought a few extra tickets, expecting to get rid of them. I hope people unlearn that. Because now some are making a loss on it.”

Where Lowlands itself insists that this business as usual is, they think very differently about that with the sidelined Ticketswap. "When fans could still sell their Lowlands tickets with us, this usually happened for at least the original value and often for the maximum sales amount of 120 percent of the purchase price set by us, even while Lowlands had already started," says Ticketswap director Hans. Waiter through a spokesperson know. "Only with bad weather did we ever see prices drop."

It will be warm next weekend. With the usually widely used Ticketswap, they therefore think that the new resale method via Ticketmaster is the cause. “Fans know that when they are looking for a second-hand ticket, they can go to TicketSwap,” says the spokesperson with some chauvinism. “We therefore always have a huge demand for Lowlands tickets and we notice that Ticketmaster has difficulty with that has.”

According to Ticketswap, ten thousand potential Lowlands visitors have indicated that they want to be kept informed if the company can still offer festival tickets. “A shame, so there is a huge demand.”

Bizarre situation

Whether proportionally more tickets are resold for lower prices than in previous years cannot be clearly demonstrated. Timo Klein, an expert in competition law, stated in February that Lowlands could have asked much more than 300 euros for a ticket, because the demand was so great at the time. He says that the resale prices are now lower, he says.

"Perhaps the bizarre situation that Ticketmaster only allows resale until a day before the event, and not after, is also a factor here," Klein refers to the end time of the resale option, Thursday morning at 5 a.m.

Popular American singer Billie Eilish, among others, will perform in Biddinghuizen this weekend. ©EPA



In other years, tickets could also be resold if the festival site was already open, but not anymore. “As a buyer, I would be nervous about this. Then you would rather sell faster for a lower price than run the risk of being late.”

Everything according to plan

But Lowlands director Van Eerdenburg firmly dismisses all criticism. According to him, there is no sudden waning of interest at all. “Everything is going according to plan, we are really looking forward to it.”

The Lowlands site in Biddinghuizen will open on Thursday. The musical spectacle will start on Friday, with performances by American singer Billie Eilish, Florence & The machine, Nothing But Thieves and De Jeugd van Today, among others.