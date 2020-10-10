Hundreds of liters of oil products poured from the barge into the Angara in the Kezhemsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. This is reported on website regional Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The local administration has declared a state of emergency from 9 October. According to preliminary data, about 500 liters of diesel fuel got into the river.

“There are no oil stains, the consequences have been eliminated. A group of representatives of the Investigative Committee, OMVD, UBEP, administration plus three rescuers left for the scene, ” RIA News in the administration of Kezhemsky district.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, an emergency regime was also introduced on the territory of the Bolshemurtinsky District of the Yukseevsky Village Council in connection with an oil spill on the territory of the Sever enterprise.

In early October, it became known about the appearance of a lot of dead fish and sea animals on the shore of Khalaktyrsky beach in Kamchatka and in three other bays. Phenol and oil products were detected in three areas of the Avacha Bay water area. Rosprirodnadzor did not rule out that the incident may have man-made reasons. The authorities in the region are considering the possibility of leakage of toxic substances or the release of toxins of biological origin.