Beirut (Union)

Yesterday, Martyrs’ Square in Beirut witnessed the commemoration of the 18th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, amid a massive popular presence and the participation of some political and social figures and ambassadors of some countries, amid an intense deployment of security forces in the vicinity of the region.

This came in conjunction with a visit made by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, head of the “Future Movement”, to the tomb of his father, Rafik Hariri, near the Muhammad al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, among the crowds.

Supporters of the “Future Movement” raised the banners of the movement and banners in support of Saad Hariri, while broadcasting enthusiastic songs.

Saad Hariri saluted the Lebanese who chanted slogans of support for him, and shook hands among them.

In a related context, Hariri said in front of hundreds of supporters who also gathered in front of his house in Beirut: “You are the guarantee of Lebanon. The doors of this house will remain open with your presence, and we will complete the journey, God willing.”

Saad Hariri had returned to Beirut two days ago to participate in the anniversary of his father’s assassination.

In January 2022, Saad Hariri announced the suspension of his political work and that his movement would not participate in the elections.

At the time, he considered that “there is no room for any positive opportunity for Lebanon in light of the dominance of the (Hezbollah) militias, the international confusion, the national division, the borrowing of sectarianism and the decay of the country.”

US Ambassador Dorothy Shea attended, where she laid a wreath at Hariri’s tomb, and a number of former and current deputies and ministers visited the tomb.

Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi laid a wreath on the shrine, and said: “Today we affirm loyalty to Prime Minister Rafik Hariri for the Taif Agreement and the march to save Lebanon through Taif, national unity, coexistence and state building.”

Mawlawi added, “We are determined to build the country, regardless of the difficulties, and we are on the side of building the state, and the solution to the economic problems in Lebanon is to stick to building the state.” Rafik Hariri was assassinated on February 14, 2005, as a result of an explosion in which 1,800 kg of TNT was used, along with 21 other people, including Economy Minister Basil Fuleihan, who was with him in his car.

And in 2020, the International Tribunal for Lebanon convicted, in absentia, Salim Ayyash, a member of the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia, of the assassination.