A new complaint for alleged cryptocurrency scam was filed in the United States, with reactions in Latin America.

(You can read: Catargate: Eva Kaili’s boyfriend confesses and points to the head of the corrupt plot)

Telemundo Houston Digital reported that according to investigations by authorities, a cryptocurrency investment company registered as CryptoFX, LLC may have defrauded thousands of people, including hundreds of residents of the Houston, Texas area.

On Wednesday, December 14, hundreds of Hispanic families gathered in front of the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Houston to demand that they return the money invested in the aforementioned company.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched an investigation for alleged fraud,” revealed Telemundo Houston Digital.

According to the SEC, those affected are close to 5,000 people, whom Mauricio Chávez and Giorgio Benvenuto convinced to invest close to $12 million dollars, with the promise of delivering high economic returns. The entity believes that the business model was actually a pyramid system.

Chávez and Benvenuto took advantage of -explained the SEC- a series of seminars on the subject to request the investments of those who participated in them. They told their victims “have turned 5 million people into new millionaires”.

(We recommend: Alert for a ‘tripledemic’ in the US: what is it and how to avoid it?)

However, of the money raised, they apparently used about $8 million for their own personal use.

According to initial SEC inquiries, Chávez and Benvenuto would have used the money collected in exotic purchases like jewelry and cars, among others.

After the opening of the investigation, the SEC froze the company’s assets and, therefore, the victims in Houston demand that their money be delivered to them.

Fernando Umana Mejia

Writing TRENDS

More news

Despite the reduction in inflation, the US will raise its interest rates again

US and allies consider ‘all options’ against North Korea

‘Mexican Mondays’: the only day that Latinos could use public pools in the US