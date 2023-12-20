673 kg of cocaine from Latin America destined for the EU were seized in Moscow

In Moscow, Russian FSB officers seized 673 kilograms of Latin American cocaine. According to the department, a large batch was intended to be sent to European countries.

In addition, operatives detained two suspects who arrived in the Moscow region to pick up half a ton of the drug and transport it along a further route.

Details of the detention of a large shipment of cocaine in Moscow have been revealed

According to operational data, the suspects used a Hyundai car rented by a dummy. The drug was packaged in briquettes and hidden in boxes. One of the detainees said that they were offered to make money by transporting cargo.

from 2.5 to 6.5 billion rubles the price of the indicated batch of the drug on the black market

As the FSB clarified, retail sales of this batch on the black market could bring a profit totaling at least 6.5 billion rubles. A criminal case has been opened and the detainees have been arrested.

Detainees with 673 kilograms of cocaine caught on video

The FSB also published an operational video of the detained transporters of Latin American cocaine.

The footage shows the suspects in the background of a car, from where security forces are pulling out boxes. One of them contains white powder.

Previously, large quantities of cocaine were detained in other regions of Russia

In early May, FSB officers seized almost 500 kilograms of cocaine on the Russian border in the Smolensk region. A foreigner was detained for organizing the transportation.

The party was heading to Poland. She was found during an inspection of a truck with a Turkish state registration plate. The drug was packaged in 116 packages and hidden in a cache. Another 373 packages were found in the second truck.

Related materials:

A month earlier, FSB officers discovered 699 kilograms of cocaine in the Moscow region. It was stored in a warehouse near Moscow, rented to a figurehead. The drug cartel participants planned to sell part of the prohibited substance in Russia, and transport the rest for sale in European countries.

As a result, three foreign citizens were detained. Two of them are visitors from Colombia, the third is their accomplice from the European Union. They arrived in Russia to participate in a multi-stage drug operation.