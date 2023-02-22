All signals are on red in Dutch jurisdiction. Hundreds of judges and prosecutors are threatening to temporarily stop working because of dissatisfaction with the high workload, enormous staff shortages and increasing threats. If Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) does not come up with concrete measures within two weeks, judges and public prosecutors will go on strike for the first time in Dutch history.

