Muli Asido walks his pitbull through the empty streets of Sderot, the Israeli city one kilometer from Gaza that until the massive attack by Hamas on the 7th had about 32,000 inhabitants and today seems almost a ghost, with all the gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants and cafes closed. He walks slowly (he works in audiovisual animation and civil jobs are currently at half speed in a country focused on war), but his daily commute has since changed. “Now I choose the streets where I know where there is a shelter nearby or a good corner to duck down if the alert sounds.” [de cohetes]”, he says while the Israeli air raids on the Strip echo in the background.

It is one of the last in Sderot: about 2,000 people who have decided to stay in the town, according to the estimate of City Hall spokesman Yaron Sasson. About two-thirds of the population have already fled on their own after armed groups killed around 70 people in Sderot, most of them civilians, and even took over the police station. The police left when they found themselves outnumbered and it was demolished the next day, with the last militiamen inside. A video shows how they arrived in vans or on foot to open fire on the few pedestrians there were (it was early in the morning) or those waiting for the bus. On the streets you can still see burned-out cars or cars with broken windows.

Almost all the rest of Sderot left on the 15th. The Government, supported by private donations (many of them coming from abroad), chartered buses to take them to free hotels in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and, above all, Eilat, a tourist city on the shores of the Red Sea. “We contacted the residents to tell them that we strongly recommended that they leave, but it is not mandatory, so we cannot force them. They have the right to stay,” explains Sasson. A few kilometers away, an unprecedented deployment of troops, armored vehicles and military logistics vehicles awaits the order to enter Gaza, something that would foreseeably increase the launch of rockets.

Sderot suffered less than twenty other border townsyes, like kibbutzs in which militiamen killed and kidnapped up to 20% of the population. They were completely evacuated shortly after the attack. Sderot, on the other hand, is part of a voluntary “refreshment” program, as the Ministry of Defense euphemistically calls it.

And in which Asido, 33 years old, does not want to participate. “I don’t really know why I’m staying. I think it’s because I want to take the time to think about where I want to go. Or because I don’t want to feel like I’m leaving the house abandoned, that I’m neglecting it,” he says before taking a long pause and adding: “Actually, I want to stay, but I know and feel like I should leave.”

Muli Asido, last week in his neighborhood in the Israeli city of Sderot. Author: Antonio Pita



He lived alone, but his house faces Gaza, so he returned to his parents’ house and placed a knife and a hammer at the entrance. “And there is my pitbull“But she’s very nice, she doesn’t do anything,” he clarifies. It is a residential neighborhood and at night he calculates by the number of illuminated windows how many have stayed in the city. “I see less and less. There is, at most, one per block.” He travels to the city of Ashkelon, 15 kilometers further north and where the rockets fall these days, to make the purchase. “There isn’t much here. Bread, eggs, milk… it’s hard to get the rest,” he summarizes.

In reality, there is only one store open in Sderot to stock up on the most basic products. It is a small business in the center with shelves full of cans, bread and a lot of tobacco. Its owner, Mark, 46, asks everyone who crosses the threshold if they want Turkish coffee, black or with milk. It’s a gift. “I’m not going to lie to you, of course I’m afraid. Nobody wants to die. But this is the little I know and can do for the people here, whom I have known all my life. How am I going to leave right now? ”He justifies. One of them is Eli Attias, a 51-year-old taxi driver who no longer activates the meter. “Some journalist has asked me to take him, but I don’t want to risk it,” he says. He stays, he assures, because in his house are “the memories of a lifetime” and because he sees “it is impossible for what happened to happen again.” “And to the other thing, to rockets, one is used to it,” he clarifies.

Stopped time

The store, which largely attracts people who are aimless or asking for money, contributes to the image of desolation. Time seems to have stopped on the day of the attack. It was the last day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot (that is why Hamas chose it, just like Syria and Egypt 50 years earlier with Yom Kippur), so some of the tabernacles that are set up on those dates are still standing. The electoral posters for the local elections that were going to be held on the 31st and have been postponed to January 2024 are also hanging.

No women or children are seen. Only one, who enters the store pregnant, along with her husband and visibly agitated. They left the day of the attack and have returned only to collect some documents, she explains. They buy a large bottle of water and rush into the car back to Tel Aviv.

In a deeply nationalist country like Israel—particularly these days, when it has mobilized more than 300,000 reservists for its “powerful revenge” in Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defined it—Elinor opens her gas station alone every day. to help the soldiers, practically their only clients. She is the only one operational for several kilometers around. It is located at the gates of Netivot, a city where today few of its more than 40,000 inhabitants remain and whose entry the militiamen were repelled. As it is a little further away (11 kilometers from Gaza), the news was already circulating.

Elinor explains that it took her a week to dare to leave the house. That’s almost as long as it took Israeli security forces to confirm that no armed Palestinians were roaming the area. At 42 years old and with two children, she was about to leave for Tel Aviv or the United States, where she has relatives. “But, the first day I found the strength to go out on the street, I went to the gas station. To check the fuel levels in the computer system, which cannot be seen from home. I didn’t do it with the idea of ​​reopening, but to see if something had happened. Then I saw so many soldiers and how they needed a coffee that I said to myself…: ‘Even if it’s with all the fear in the world, you have to open a little every day, to serve them.’

Every morning he raises the blinds, works for a few hours and closes before dark, out of fear. He gives a coffee to every soldier who enters. It’s the new policy of the commercial chain to which the store belongs, Joe. The rest pays. Before, he worked shifts with five other employees: four Jews and one Palestinian. Now only she goes. “Everyone is afraid. And I don’t blame them.”

