Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

It’s getting stormy again in the Alps – only recently there were catastrophic storms. Especially a part of Austria gets the thunderstorm front violently.

Munich – Just a few weeks ago, Austria and Slovenia were hit by the worst storms in 30 years. So much rain fell that it caused flooding and even landslides, as can be seen in the video. The fire brigade was practically in constant use with rescue and clean-up work. But Austria does not seem to have time to rest, because parts of the country are already being hit by storms again. According to the Austrian newspaper Today there was even the highest alert level in the meantime.

Again severe storms in Austria: 500 helpers on Friday night in action

Trees on the road and cars swept into ditches by the strong wind – there were severe storms in parts of Austria on Friday night. The Flachgau region in particular, as well as Seekirchen and Kösterndorf near the city of Salzburg are affected, as is the Austrian portal wetter.at reported.

According to the report, more than 500 helpers were employed at around 158 different locations. Even if a lot of the work was completed during the night, last night’s storms are probably just the beginning of a series. How Today reported, there could be another storm on Friday (25 August) in the morning – the weekend will probably be stormy too.

Western Austria in particular is hit by the storms

The weekend is set to get off to a stormy start, as strong thunderstorms are possible in some parts of Austria on Friday afternoon (25 August). However, the temperatures remain high and according to the portal daswetter.com almost everywhere in Austria at over 30 degrees Celsius. The weather shouldn’t improve much for the rest of the weekend either.

Severe storms hit Slovenia, Austria and Croatia: photos show massive destruction View photo gallery

It can get stormy on Saturday, especially in the north and west, but it will still be hot. On Sunday, at least in parts of Austria, there will be a drop in temperature. In the west of the country in particular, the temperature is expected to drop to 20 degrees Celsius and bring rain with it.

The weather doesn’t seem to be calming down in Austria, only recently a mudslide rolled over a mountain village, so that a family was trapped by masses of water. Due to severe storms, a stream in South Tyrol turned into a torrential flash flood within a few seconds. Other countries are also struggling with the weather, so climate researchers confirm that this is a summer of extremes. (kiba)