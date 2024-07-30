Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

Habeck is said to have filed more than 700 complaints about hate messages. Unknown people regularly send the minister threatening letters – including death threats.

Berlin – “Your head will roll, you have the choice whether it will be peaceful or whether it will be done by force. We will hang you.” This is how the World an email addressed to the Minister of Economic Affairs. According to information from the newspaper, Robert Habeck (Greens) has received hundreds of such messages in recent years. Often peppered with crude spelling mistakes and increasingly rampant when it comes to threats of violence or even murder.

Habeck does not seem to tolerate these threats of violence. As the World reported that the Minister of Economic Affairs has filed more than 700 complaints about such hate mail since 2023. The minister also wants to preserve free debate in Germany.

Habeck receives hundreds of threatening letters – Economics Minister speaks of “world of hate”

According to Habeck, such threatening letters mean that fewer and fewer people dare to express their political opinions freely. “In a world of hate, ultimately no one addresses problems or makes suggestions,” the minister told the WorldSuch a brutalisation of discourse must not be allowed to become the norm.

Habeck could be right with his analysis. A study by the competence network against online hate concluded in February that online hate has not only increased, but that it can also pose a real threat to democracy in Germany.

Robert Habeck receives hundreds of threatening letters. Now the Green politician is fighting back. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

Many who are confronted with hate messages withdraw from discussions or even leave certain platforms completely. “Hate speech is primarily aimed at denigrating and attacking people – not dialogue, communication and exchange,” Andreas Zick, Professor of Conflict Research at Bielefeld University, told the WDR According to him, hate messages and offensive comments are intended to “silence” people.

Attacks against politicians – Greens affected much more often than other parties

In January, the AfD a motion in the Bundestag to determine which parties are affected by politically motivated attacks on members of parliament and how often. Data from the Criminal Police Reporting Service (KPMD) showed that a total of 2,790 such crimes were reported in 2023.

The AfD accounted for 478 cases, the SPD for 420, the FDP for 299, the Union parties for 295 and the Left Party for 79. The Greens are the sad leaders in the list. A total of 1,219 cases of politically motivated violence were committed by the traffic light coalition party.

Green 1,219 AfD 478 SPD 420 FDP 299 CDU 194 CSU 101 left 79

Image of the prohibition party – where does the hatred against the Greens come from?

The fact that the Greens have become the focus of violence and hatred is, according to the daily News among other things, due to hostility from other parties. The CDU and CSU, for example, are said to be further fueling the image of the party of prohibition. CSU General Secretary Martin Huber is accusing the Greens of being “mainly responsible for the bad mood in the country”. False reports about an alleged meat ban are also fuelling the resentment.

Communication scientist Frank Brettschneider from the University of Hohenheim told the SWRthat the Greens have replaced former Chancellor Angela Merkel as the enemy. “For some people, the Greens are now the new Merkel. They used to shout ‘Merkel must go’, now they are attacking the Greens,” explains Brettschneider.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

The party itself sees its own policies as at least partly the reason for the massive hostility from the population. “We are the whipping boys of the nation at the moment,” said the Green Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann on the broadcaster PhoenixBecause the Greens are demanding changes from citizens in the face of the looming climate crisis, the party is attracting resentment. “Everything is being dumped on us because we are the reform party.”

When hatred turns into violence – attacks on politicians are increasing

Political work in Germany seems to be becoming increasingly dangerous. European elections Reports of attacks on politicians such as Franziska Giffey (SPD) were flooding in. The Berlin Senator for Economic Affairs was attacked by a 74-year-old man “from behind with a bag filled with hard contents, and hit on the head and neck,” quoted the MDR from a police report.

In Dresden, too, there was a particularly serious attack on SPD politician Matthias Ecke during the European elections. The 41-year-old was attacked by four people while putting up election posters. He suffered such severe injuries that he was taken to hospital with serious injuries and had to undergo surgery.

Such acts are often preceded by hate messages, as the Saxon State Center for Political Education writes on its website. “Hate and incitement on the Internet encourage people to perceive others as enemies and then physically attack them,” it says. (nhi)