PlayStation presents a sales campaign with a selection of great games at a good price.

We’re still dreaming of the long list of PS4 and PS5 games coming throughout 2022, but we can wait until each release to whittle down that huge pile of outstanding titles. Because while PlayStation now looks down on PC, it still gives console gamers good reason to pick up the controller. And, on this occasion, it invites us to light up our platforms with two events: the Offer of the Week and the campaign Games for Less than €20.

Starting with the first, PlayStation offers us a tour of New York City with Peter Parker and Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY for PS4, which drops from its usual €49.99 to €19.99. As you can already guess from the name of the event, this discount will end on the day 26 of January, but that does not prevent the sales from continuing in more than 500 games with a price less than the €20 already mentioned.

From 3DJuegos we want to save you the task of looking for the most interesting offers and, therefore, we leave you below a selection of titles to take into account during this period of discounts. Of course, do not forget that the Games for Less than €20 will no longer be available from February 2.

More about: PS4, PS5, Offers, Discounts and PlayStation.