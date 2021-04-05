Spring comes to Cieza and with it the production of stone fruit begins. The arrival of hundreds of seasonal workers is essential if we want to collect the around 300 million kilos of peaches, nectarines, apricots and Paraguayans that the fields of the Vega Alta generate. But the conditions in which these people live are not always the most desired. Hundreds of them (the vast majority foreigners) are crowded into abandoned houses and warehouses waiting for the campaign to start. In some cases, the conditions in which they live could be described as “unworthy”, without the minimum services or hygiene or habitability. This is the case of Mohammed Abdud, who lives with nine other Moroccan compatriots in an abandoned house of just 50 square meters located at the back of the cemetery.

Both Abdud and his companions struggle to eat. They can only collect the dishes provided by Caritas and the Red Cross a couple of times a week. Most of the time, these young people, who are not over thirty, order their leftovers at the weekly market. The bedrooms are two small rooms with old mattresses, where blankets are accumulated to protect themselves from the cold. In the house, which is in a dilapidated state, there is neither electricity nor water, so they fill several cylinders daily at the source of the cemetery. The situation is repeated in many other parts of Cieza, even in the urban area, where some of these workers sleep in their own cars.

Antonio Moreno, Secretary General of Agriculture of the Union of Small Farmers (UPA), considers that it is necessary to distinguish between seasonal workers who live and are registered in each of the producing municipalities and those who only remain in the Region during the months of the harvest. “For the latter, it is a difficult situation, because the sector does not have the means to provide a home and the possibility of renting is decreasing,” he indicates, while asking the administrations to get involved to end this social problem.

For her part, from the City Council of Cieza, the Councilor for Social Welfare, Melba Miñano, acknowledges that the municipality lacks a plan to act with seasonal workers, although she remarks that, in emergency situations, «we proceed to provide the minimum services of food, electricity, water and the payment of a rent to the people who need it ».

Settlements of 90 people



The local group of Podemos describes the situation that has been generated in recent years as “shameful and inhumane. These are people who come to work in our fields and for a few years now, we have found ourselves in the same deplorable situation, “explains the local coordinator, Maribel Aguayo.

According to the person in charge of the purple formation, “there are several settlements in which immigrants live in subhuman conditions. One, the largest, is located between the Cabezo de la Fuensantilla and the train tracks, with about 90 people crowded together, and another is located near the cemetery.

The local PP spokesman, Manuel Egea, points out that “it seems a lie that the municipal government does not act in a situation that the PSOE criticized so much when it was in the opposition.” And Vox believes that “there is a problem that lies in the permissibility of allowing these people to enter our country without papers.”