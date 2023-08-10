The authorities in South Korea canceled about 450 flights today, Thursday, due to Typhoon Khanun.

And the Korean News Agency, “Yonhap”, quoted the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), as saying that Typhoon Khanun made landfall on the southern coast of South Korea early Thursday morning, and it is expected to pass over the entire peninsula during the day, which will cause Heavy rain and strong winds.

And “Yonhap” stated that the airport authorities announced that 452 flights were canceled out of 2,138 flights scheduled for today, starting at 8:30 am local time, and officials said that the number of canceled flights may rise in light of the progress of the typhoon.