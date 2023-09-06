Flight cancellations and delays continue at Moscow airports due to drone attacks

Since the beginning of September, due to restrictions at the capital’s airports related to attempts by drones to attack Moscow, some flights were delayed and canceled every day, and aircraft were also redirected to other airfields.

Drones have affected the cancellation and delay of hundreds of flights

In total, in recent months at Moscow airports due to attempts at drone attacks and the announcement of the regime “Carpet” canceled and delayed hundreds of flights.

From June to September 2023, an average of 25 flights are transferred daily. Thus, due to changes in the schedule of flights to other cities, hundreds of thousands of passengers did not get on time.

The last most massive failure in the capital’s air harbors occurred on September 1. At that time, a drone heading towards the capital affected the work of almost all airports.

Due to the passage of the apparatus, 14 aircraft left for other airfields. Part of the flights, for example, had to be accepted by the main airport of St. Petersburg – Turkish Airlines from Istanbul, Utair from Krasnoyarsk, Emirates from Dubai, Uzbekistan Airways from Tashkent and Azur Air from Sharm el-Sheikh were sent to Pulkovo. In addition, a Globus flight from Pulkovo to Domodedovo returned to the airport.

100 flights canceled and detained in Moscow on September 1 due to a drone attack in the Lyubertsy district

According to Yandex. Schedule”, cancellations and delays of flights in Moscow, there were almost 100. The situation at Domodedovo Airport got on the video that day – eyewitnesses filmed long lines of passengers waiting for departure at the terminal. But by 8 a.m. Moscow time, work both at Domodedovo and at other airports had already returned to normal.

What are the passengers experiencing?

Such massive disruptions to airports cannot but affect ordinary travelers. In most cases, UAV attacks occur at night or in the morning, so delays most often occur on early flights.

“If you have a night flight, then the probability of not flying is higher than flying. If you are flying business, you may only be offered a transfer after two days. After many hours of queues, you can issue a refund, but only night flights are available. For daytime and evening planting dosed. Such are the new realities, ”wrote in her Telegram-channel Russian journalist and YouTube channel host Nadezhda Strelets, who was waiting for a flight to Vnukovo for about a day.

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

This is not the only case of travelers’ dissatisfaction – at the end of August in TelegramOn the Novosti Moskvy channel, a video appeared showing the reaction of the passengers of the flight from Antalya, which was transferred due to the drone attack from Vnukovo to Sheremetyevo. Tourists complained that they did not get a transplant and demanded compensation for their material damage.

At the same time, tourism industry experts fear that the situation may affect international carriers flying to Russia.

Due to frequent flight cancellations, foreign airlines may want to reconsider the volume of flight programs, as schedule shifts affect the entire schedule

“If the trend continues, foreign carriers will be asking questions about the commercial viability of flights, compensation for delays and flight cancellations. They can start revising the number of flights, the volume of flight programs, since any shift from the schedule and delay affects the rest of the flights in the schedule of their boards, ” believes founder of the travel agency MAYEL Travel Maya Kotlyar.

Is there a threat to passenger flights?

However, Moscow airports are forced to close during any drone raid, as UAVs pose a real threat to aircraft, experts explain. “Even if the drone is without an explosive device, its possible collision with an aircraft can be dangerous,” comments Viktor Sazhenin, honored pilot of Russia.

According to him, even a collision with a bird can lead to engine failure of the liner and its emergency landing, and things are even more serious with a solid flying object. If it gets into an aircraft engine or other vital systems, serious problems can arise.

Photo: Ekaterina Matyushina / Kommersant

His words are confirmed by another aviation expert, honored military pilot Vladimir Popov. He said that one day, on takeoff, a sparrow hit his plane and from the impact the wing broke five centimeters deep.

And it’s a sparrow! And if a quadcopter or drone gets into the engine, it will definitely fail. If [двигатель] will not collapse and there will be no fire – this is also called lightly off. Metal and plastic products can even bring down the plane, and the wing can come off Vladimir Popovhonored military pilot

At the same time, Popov notes that drones pose a threat mainly during takeoff or landing, so airports are closed within a radius of 12 kilometers in order to guarantee the closing of the runway, the descent glide path, and the takeoff part – the climb glide path.

12 kilometers airport airspace closure radius to ensure flight safety

How do airports deal with drone attacks?

Experienced pilots claim that all airports are prepared for such attacks, and the announcement of the “Carpet” regime means that the situation is under the control of the special services.

“Since the Carpet mode is being introduced, it means that these are not uncontrolled UAV overflights. So they [полеты беспилотников] are tracked by special groups of radar surveillance, intelligence and other bodies that close airports for the safety of passengers, send aircraft to other airfields and delay flights on the ground, ”explains Honored Pilot of Russia, former flight director of Vnukovo Airlines Yuri Sytnik.

See also Prohibited statements and interviews in Iraq! Regular training sessions are held with all airport personnel. We are talking about dispatchers, and firefighters, and maintenance personnel. Not only issues related to drones are being considered. Now we talk about them a lot, because it is relevant. For example, the landing of an emergency aircraft, a fire in an air harbor, and so on can be discussed. Victor Sazheninhonored pilot of Russia

Military pilot Vladimir Popov assured that 15-20 minutes is enough to warn any airport in the world from an attack or accidental collision of drones, drones or quadrocopters. He explained that Moscow airports are closed for an hour or two, since it is necessary not only to detect the intruder, but also to understand how it behaves.

“It’s one thing to shoot him down, and another thing if we turn on the electronic warfare system (EW). It also affects the navigation of aircraft, their radio technical forces and means on board are lost: altimeters, speed indicators, radio communication can be lost between the controller and the pilot. Based on this, we have to close for a longer period, ”explains Popov.

The Federal Air Transport Agency and Moscow airports assure that they are really taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of civil flights

Head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko speaksthat when identifying threats, the agency and other relevant departments have a clearly established algorithm.

“Moscow airports have rich practical experience of working in critical conditions, it is he who helps them to quickly restore normal operation after restrictions are lifted,” he added.

Experts confirm this. According to honored military pilot Popov, it is not surprising that airports are not panicking. “This threat is comparable to the flight of birds. It’s not such a big problem, but it still threatens security, so the closure of airports warns everything, ”he concludes.