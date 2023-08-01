Hundreds of fish died in Utrecht and De Bilt due to a malfunction of the sewage treatment system. Temporarily no waste water could be processed. As a result, the sewer system was so full that waste water flowed to the surface of the Biltse Grift and Weerdsingel in Utrecht. Subsequently, there was too little oxygen in the water, resulting in massive fish mortality.

The high water board The Stichtse Rijnlanden announced on Tuesday to have rectified the malfunction and to keep an eye on the oxygen content in the water in the near future. On Monday, passers-by on the two Utrecht canals reported fish gasping for air. A contractor will clean up the dead fish. The Water Board is investigating the outage.

“We expect the water to be just as clean as before this incident in one to two weeks,” said the water board. Until then, swimming in the polluted water is not recommended, although that will not be a problem with the current weather forecasts. That advice also applies to dogs.