Rijkswaterstaat advises road users who have to go to Belgium to postpone their trip if possible. Several border crossings with the Netherlands were closed on Friday morning due to blockades by protesting farmers. There are possibilities to come to Belgium, a spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat indicates. “But we don't know how quickly the situation can change.”
