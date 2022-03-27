Ahome.- The magic of the carnivals reached the Villa de Ahome, where hundreds of families enjoyed this great party which, after the inauguration, was held coronation of queens and kings.

During this first day of activities there was the presence of Cecilia Hernandez Flores, Attorney General, who attended on behalf of the mayor of Ahome, Mr. Gerardo Octavio Vargas Landeros; as well as Verónica Medel Arce, Director of Tourism; Gladis Aidé Gastélum Barreras, General Director of the Municipal Institute of Art and Culture of Ahome (IMAC); among other municipal officials.

In her message, the Ombudsman called on the public to enjoy the great party that the Ahome City Council prepared for all attendees.

For his part, Juan Manuel Ruiz, Trustee of the Villa de Ahome, said that he was very grateful to have the presence of the municipal authorities, as well as those who participate in order to carry out the Villa de Ahome Carnival 2022 Rumba, Neon and Joy.

As part of the protocol, the coronation of queens and kingswhere Joy Luna Mendivil was presented as the Children’s Queen, Luz Estrella Rodrigo as Queen of the Floral Games, Michel Pacheco as Queen of Diversity, Pedro Valdez Rubio as King of Joy, Jaquelin Zavala as the first Yoreme Queen and Beatriz Rivera as the Queen of Carnival 2022.

On stage there was the participation of Insignia Versatil Show, Cuatro Cuartos, Taxi Libre, among other artists.

It is worth mentioning that the parade of comparsas and allegorical cars is scheduled for this Sunday.