Enigmatic fairy circles crop up not only in Namibia and Australia, but also in the Sahel, Western Sahara, the Horn of Africa, Madagascar, southwest Asia and Central Australia. Research led by the Laboratory of Arid Zone Ecology and Global Change at the University of Alicante shows that these mysterious formations are present in more than 250 locations spread across fifteen countries on three continents. The study, published this week in the journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’, has achieved great global impact because it sheds light on one of the unknowns that has most intrigued scientists in recent decades.

With the help of models based on artificial intelligence, the researchers classified satellite images and found 263 places in fifteen countries where patterns similar to the fairy circles described to date can be observed only in Namibia and Western Australia.

“Analyzing their effects on the functioning of ecosystems and discovering the environmental factors that determine their distribution is essential to better understand the causes of the formation of these vegetation patterns and their ecological importance,” says Emilio Guirado, principal investigator of the first global atlas. of these rare circular spaces of bare soil surrounded by vegetation, one of the most impressive natural phenomena that can be observed in the arid areas of the planet.

Different hypotheses have been proposed to explain their formation, which have given rise to numerous discussions about the mechanisms that cause them. But until now the climatic, edaphic and environmental factors that determine its distribution had not been analyzed.

Ants and termites



The researchers found that the combination of certain soil and climate characteristics, such as low nitrogen content and average precipitation less than 200 mm/year, influence the presence of fairy circles. Both termites and ants had low importance as predictors on a global scale. However, on a regional scale termites were a more important predictor in Namibia than in regions such as the Sahel or Australia.

“This study has taken into account numerous variables not considered to date, such as the albedo or the state of the aquifers,” says Jaime Martínez-Valderrama, member of the Experimental Station for Arid Zones-CSIC and co-author of the study.

“The results obtained provide the first empirical evidence of greater stability in the productivity of fairy circles, a key property of ecosystems that is related to the stable provision of ecosystem services such as the amount of forage,” indicates Fernando T. Maestre. , professor at the University of Alicante and director of the Laboratory of Arid Zone Ecology and Global Change.

“These results also open the door for research into whether these spatial patterns can be indicators of the degradation of ecosystems with climate change, as occurs with other spatial patterns of vegetation in arid areas,” says Miguel Berdugo, researcher at the University Complutense of Madrid and co-author of the study.

This scientific work has generated a global atlas of fairy circles and a database that could be useful to determine whether the presence of spatial patterns such as fairy circles make arid ecosystems more resilient to climate change and other disturbances. “We hope that these unpublished data will be useful for those interested in comparing the dynamic behavior of these patterns with others present in arid areas around the world,” concludes Emilio Guirado.