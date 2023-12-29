Go to Germany in the middle of the night to score an exclusive fireworks package for next to nothing. Hundreds of Dutch people traditionally crossed the border in recent nights to stock up on banned Roman candles and Chinese mats. This resulted in chaotic scenes in various Lidl branches, with Dutch people running and pushing, as shown in the images below. Fireworks vloggers speak of greater chaos than last year. “You have to be bold.”

