A failure in the citation system designed by the Ministry of Health for the vaccination process left the Murcia Sports Palace half empty on Tuesday. Of the more than 2,000 people who, according to the forecasts, were going to attend, “less than 300” showed up, according to the data provided by the head of the municipal health service of the City Council, Eduardo González.

The Ministry sends SMS messages to notify citizens between 60 and 69 years of the day and time when they have to get vaccinated. However, on this occasion “there was a computer problem,” the professionals of the vaccination team assured yesterday. Health sources explain that people who appeared on Tuesday’s lists were mistakenly cited for Wednesday.

The City Council demands that the elderly and people with reduced mobility be immunized in their health centers



In front of a half-empty Sports Palace, on Tuesday messages began to circulate on the networks in which people born between 1952 and 1961 were urged to go to get vaccinated, even if the appointment had not reached them by SMS. The Ministry of Health warned that it was a hoax and denied that there was any problem.

The socialist deputy José Antonio Peñalver yesterday estimated the doses finally administered at 50, and assured that the ruling also affected Totana.

Confusion and complaints



The system used by the Ministry is generating confusion from day one. During Easter, messages were sent in many cases less than 24 hours in advance. Some of the citizens who received them thought they were false, and in other cases the SMS never arrived because in Health there was “outdated data,” as admitted by the counselor, Juan José Pedreño. In addition, although the Ministry insists that it is not vaccinated without an appointment, municipalities such as Puerto Lumbreras made appeals last week through the networks for citizens between 60 and 65 years old to come to receive their dose, given the low influx.

Also the strategy of mass vaccinations of those over 75 to 79 years old in large facilities is proving controversial. The Ministry has summoned for today in Nueva Condomina residents of areas as far away as the neighborhood of Carmen or La Alberca. The Councilor for Health, Esther Nevado, yesterday demanded that “health centers be enabled to administer doses to elderly people and people with reduced mobility.”

The mayor called “unacceptable” that these people “have to travel miles from their homes when there is a perfectly conditioned space in their own neighborhood.” The Ministry indicates that it will be vaccinated both in Nueva Condomina and in the municipal health service offices in the garden of Salitre.