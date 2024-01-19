A growing number of video game developers are now quietly working on projects for Nintendo's unannounced Switch 2.

Eight percent of respondents to GDC's newly-published 2024 State of the Game Industry report say they are developing their current project for Nintendo Switch 2. Out of 3000 people polled, that accounts for 240 responses.

Nintendo recently issued a blanket denial to address various reports that have mapped out the company's ongoing march towards launching the inevitable Switch successor.

Switch 2 hardware capabilities were showcased to game developers in August around Gamescom in Cologne, Eurogamer reported at the time. This included a souped-up demo version of the original Switch launch title Zelda: Breath of the Wild, designed to showcase the Switch 2's improved technical capabilities.



Image credit: GDC

Nintendo also denied sharing Switch 2 details with major publishers at the end of 2022, something which came to light via an email from former Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick, who said as much in a message made public during court proceedings last year.

In a newspaper interview last November, Nintendo dismissed these Switch 2 reports as “rumours.”

Nintendo Switch 2 is widely expected to launch at some point in 2024.

This year's GDC survey has also highlighted the huge impact of layoffs on the video game industry, with a third of responses saying their company has been hit.