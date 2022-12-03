The Caspian seal is an endangered species and is protected. According to animal rights activists, the population has declined by about 90 percent over the past 100 years – partly due to increasing pollution of the Caspian Sea, where oil is extracted. According to experts, the animals are dying from oil leaks, poaching and overfishing.

The dead seals were found by inspectors from the Federal Fisheries Agency in the vicinity of an oil depot and the mouth of the Sulak River, report Russian media. The inspectors continue to explore the coast of the Caspian Sea in the republic, the organization reports site. She also writes that the number of seals found may increase.

In March last year there were also reports of mass deaths of animals in Russia. It then concerned birds and dolphins off the coast of the Black Sea. In total, about 600 dead birds were found.

