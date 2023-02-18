Roald Dahl children’s books have had hundreds of changes made by the English publisher Puffin and the Roald Dahl Story Company. Passages have also been added. That way, the lyrics should be less offensive, writes the Daily Telegraph. Caspar Slok from the book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is now ‘huge’ instead of ‘fat’ and Mrs Griezel from the book De Griezels is no longer ‘ugly and beastly’, but only ‘beastly’.

