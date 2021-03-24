Pediatric and District Board Chairs of Murcia of the Popular Party organized this Wednesday a Caravan of cars against the motion of censure that is voted on Thursday at the City Hall, an initiative that also wanted to support the mayor of the municipality, José Ballesta. Half a thousand cars, according to the organizers, left at 7:00 p.m. from the La Fica site, and after touring the main arteries of the city, they ended up at the headquarters of the Government Delegation.

Minutes before leaving by caravan, the president of the Vistalegre-La Flota Board, Santiago Vera, read the manifesto, in which it was highlighted that this motion “It is mounted on a web of hoaxes, lies, falsehoods and tricks that are not sustained or founded”.

«We believe in democracy. We believe in institutions. That is why we are here and we raise our voices. We believe that there is still time for coherence to prevail, for sanity to prevail and for common sense to rule. Add that «Murcia is committed to freedom. Murcia is with José Ballesta. Murcia does not want to be a victim of the ambition and desire for power of Pedro Sánchez, and the ‘sanchismo’. Murcia asks for respect “, the text concludes, after praising the figure of the popular mayor:” It represents the way of being of all, embodies all the values ​​that the pride of being Murcian produces; Murcia is to Ballesta what Ballesta is to Murcia ».