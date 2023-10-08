Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/10/2023 – 20:18

Emergency services found at least 260 bodies at a desert music festival that was targeted by terrorists. Israeli death toll in Hamas offensive exceeds 700 across the country. At least 260 bodies were found at the site of a music festival in Israel that was one of the targets of the Hamas group’s terrorist attack on Saturday (07/10) . According to the Israeli press, emergency services came across hundreds of bodies in the Negev desert, in southern Israel, close to the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas.

The venue hosted Supernova Sukkot, part of the Universo Paralello world tour, an electronic music festival originally created in Brazil in the 2000s. On Saturday, the festival, which brought together thousands of people, was interrupted by the arrival of dozens of armed men, some on motorcycles, who penetrated the border fences with Gaza.

Among the festival participants were several Brazilians. In posts on Instagram, Nathan Obadia, 30, from Rio de Janeiro, one of the Brazilians who was present, said that he was the target of a “flurry of gunfire” for around 15 to 20 minutes during the attack.

Brazilian Rafael Zimerman was injured by grenade shrapnel during the festival. Three other Brazilians who were at the scene – Bruna Valeanu, Ranani Nidejelski Glazer and Karla Stelzer Mendes – are still missing, according to Itamaraty.

Several videos showed hundreds of people fleeing the festival while being targeted by gunfire. “They were going from tree to tree and shooting. Everywhere. On both sides. I saw that people were dying everywhere,” a witness to the massacre told the BBC.

The terrorists also kidnapped several people at the festival. Several victims were taken to Gaza. A video showed terrorists parading the body of a naked woman in the cargo compartment of a vehicle. It was unclear whether she was dead or unconscious. According to the German press, the victim is suspected to be Shani Louk, 22 years old, a German citizen who was participating in the music festival attacked by the terrorists.

The organizers of the festival, created by Brazilian DJ Juarez Petrillo, lamented the attack in a post on social media this Sunday. “We are appalled, shocked and scared by everything that happened and we expressly leave our outrage and our feelings to the victims of this vicious attack”, he wrote on the Universo Paralello profile. The organization also commented on criticisms about the location chosen for the event, less than 20 kilometers from the Gaza Strip, stating that “Israel is recognized worldwide for major electronic music events, and the location is known for hosting several of them, having, in the previous day, a festival with the same profile took place in the same location”.

Death toll in Israel surpasses 700

The number of Israelis killed in Saturday’s Hamas surprise attack continues to rise dramatically more than 24 hours after the Palestinian group’s bloody and daring offensive began. This Sunday (08/10), Israeli emergency services reported that the total number of deaths on the Israeli side now exceeds 700. Another 2,300 people were injured and taken to hospitals.

The attack is already one of the most serious events in Israeli history. The last major comparable episode, the bloody Second Intifada in the early 2000s, left more than 1,000 Israelis dead, but over a four-year period of open conflict with the Palestinians. In the Yom Kippur War in 1973, more than 2,500 Israeli soldiers died over two weeks of conflict with Syria and Egypt.

The hundreds of Israeli deaths in the Hamas attack were recorded in just one day. And although military installations were attacked on Saturday, the majority of Hamas’ victims are civilians.

The Hamas attack had as its backbone the infiltration of hundreds of armed terrorists into Israeli territory, who penetrated through at least 29 points on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip. Inside Israel, terrorists took over 22 communities, massacring the civilian population, in some cases going from house to house to kill their occupants.

Israeli victims include civilians – including the elderly and children –, emergency services workers and dozens of police, military and firefighters.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the provisional death lists include victims aged between 5 and 12, some from the same family. In the city of Ofakim, paramedic Aharon Haimov was killed while driving an ambulance. He leaves two children.

Speaking to Israel N12 News by phone from Nir Oz, a kibbutz near Gaza, a woman identified as Dorin said terrorists broke into her home and tried to open the door to the bomb shelter where she was hiding. “They just got back in, please send help,” she said. “There are a lot of damaged houses… My husband is holding the door closed… They are shooting,” she said.

“I went out and saw many bodies of terrorists, civilians, cars shot at. A sea of ​​bodies, along the road, in other places, heaps of bodies,” said a resident of Sderot.

Dozens of kidnappings

In parallel with the shooting attacks against soldiers and civilians, Hamas men also took dozens hostage. Videos showed gunmen capturing Israeli civilians and military personnel, including women and elderly people, who were taken to the Gaza Strip.

A video showed terrorists dragging at least two Israeli soldiers from a military vehicle. Associated Press photos showed an elderly kidnapped Israeli woman being taken to Gaza in a golf cart by Hamas gunmen and another woman squeezed between two fighters on a motorcycle.

The total number of those captured is unknown. The Israeli press speculates that the number could exceed 130, which could complicate potential plans by the Israeli Armed Forces to intervene by land in the Gaza Strip.

“These are hitherto unimaginable numbers,” said Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). “It will shape the future of this war.”

In the past, Palestinian groups have used hostages as bargaining chips to demand the release of militants detained by Israel. In 2011, Israel agreed to release more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who spent five years in the hands of different militant groups in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas men also took Israeli corpses to Gaza, apparently not only to display them as war trophies, but potentially also to use them as bargaining chips. In 2007, the Lebanese Shiite group Hizbollah exchanged the corpse of an Israeli for a prisoner held by Israeli forces.

Retaliation leaves hundreds dead in Gaza

After the attacks began, Israel carried out hundreds of air raids into the Gaza Strip to destroy Hamas targets. According to the enclave’s health services, the attacks have left more than 400 people dead – including 20 children. Another 2,200 people have been injured so far, according to local authorities.

There are fears that casualties in Gaza will increase further in the coming hours, especially after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Palestinians living close to potential targets should leave those areas. However, the cramped, impoverished and overpopulated enclave of 2.3 million people, targeted by a blockade by both Israel and Egypt, offers few options for exit or protection.