On the day of the expiration of the ultimatum of the Kyiv regime, hundreds of parishioners came to the temple to the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

According to Izvestia, on Wednesday, March 29, about 200 people gathered outside the church. Believers of different ages came to the Lavra: from young people to the elderly.

Every centimeter of the temple is occupied – it is impossible to enter the building. It is reported that no one is showing aggression at the moment.

Earlier, on March 10, a warning was published on the website of the monastery with the signature of the acting. General Director of the National Reserve “Kiev-Pechersk Lavra” Alexander Rudnik that the monks of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra must leave the monastery before March 29, 2023.

This happened after last November, as a result of searches on the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra in Kiev, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) found pro-Russian literature supporting the “Russian world”. After that, it became known that the Holy Dormition Kiev-Pechersk Lavra was registered as a monastery as part of the OCU.

Later, on March 21, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine announced the closure of part of the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra due to violations. At the same time, the country’s leadership delivered an ultimatum to the clergy, according to which security forces would be sent to the Lavra to resolve the situation if they did not leave the monastery.

On March 28, the chairman of the World Union of Old Believers, Leonid Sevastyanov, referring to the words of Pope Francis, said that he was ready to become an intermediary in the negotiations between the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and schismatics regarding the expulsion of monks from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

Before that, on March 26, the last service was held in the Lavra. It was conducted by the Primate of the UOC, Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine Onufry. Thousands of believers of the UOC came to the prayer. After reading the Gospel, the clergyman turned to them with a sermon.

On March 23, the UOC appealed to believers with an appeal to defend the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra by all legal means. On this day, the Ukrainian police cordoned off the monastery.

In 2022, the Ukrainian authorities stepped up their actions against the UOC. They searched the homes of bishops and priests, churches and monasteries, including the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, in order to find traces of “anti-Ukrainian activities.” Thus, in December 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened 50 criminal cases against priests of the UOC.