It looked like a scene straight out of a science fiction movie: Hundreds of pagers activating almost simultaneously and then exploding, causing injuries, some fatal, to their bearers.

It happened this Tuesday in shopping malls, streets, market squares and other points in the Lebanon and Syriaplaces where the forces of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, the pro-Iranian Shiite militia that supports Hamas in the war in Gaza, are allegedly concentrated.

As a result, at least nine people lost their lives, including a child, and some 2,800 were injured (about 200 seriously) in a day of chaos and confusion in health centers in the region for which Hezbollah blamed Israel. which exponentially increases the risk of a regional escalation of the conflict.

According to international analysts, this attack has the potential to further raise the tensions already experienced in Middle East and, furthermore, constitutes one of the biggest security breaches within Hezbollah, a group that was born during the 1982 war in which Israel invaded southern Lebanon to annihilate the Palestinian militias present in the area.

The Hebrew state has remained silent, so far. “The Israeli enemy is fully responsible for this criminal aggression and will undoubtedly receive its just punishment,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

The explosions occurred at around 3:30 pm (local time) mainly in southern Lebanon, in the suburbs of Beirut and in the eastern Bekaa Valley, causing injuries.on the face, hands, abdomen and eyes” of people carrying these communication devices, also known as pagers, according to a report delivered by the Lebanese Minister of Health, Firass Abiad.

Among the dead were the children of two Hezbollah MPs, a source close to the movement confirmed to AFP. A 10-year-old girl was also killed when her father’s pager exploded in the east of the country, according to her family and another source close to the powerful organisation.

Among the wounded is the Iranian ambassador in Beirut, Mojtaba Amaniwho is out of danger, Iranian state television said. Also in neighbouring Syria, 14 people were wounded, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based organisation.

Given the large number of casualties, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health immediately called on all hospitals in the affected areas to activate the “highest alert” level and prepare to deal with an “urgent need for emergency health services.”

Regional escalation

Although it is not yet clear how and why these beepers exploded, the Lebanese Minister of Telecommunications, Johnny Cormdetailed that the shipment of devices had arrived “recently” in the country and that the batteries of the devices overheated before being detonated, perhaps “remotely.”

That being the case, These explosions occurred just hours after Israel announced that it would extend the war’s objectives to its border with Lebanon.which has so far focused on the fight against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, indicating that tensions in the Middle East appear to be reaching a new level of gravity.

Some in Israel have been arguing for the need for an operation in southern Lebanon to create a buffer against Hezbollah. Others have advised against it because of the potential impact of a larger war.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, triggered on October 7, 2023 by a deadly Hamas commando raid in southern Israel, the border with Lebanon has become the scene of almost daily artillery duels between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, forcing tens of thousands of civilians from both countries to flee.

In fact, Israel has announced its decision to extend the objectives of the war to the border with Lebanon in order to allow the return of displaced persons.

“Some in Israel have been arguing for the need for an operation in southern Lebanon to create a buffer against Hezbollah. Others have advised against it because of the potential impact of a wider war. Many consider Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, to be better trained and equipped than Hamas. Given today’s statement by Hezbollah, the group believes an escalation has already taken place. What happens next is still unclear,” said BBC Jerusalem correspondent Daniel De Simone, noting the potential uncertainty surrounding Tuesday’s operation in Lebanon.

Tuesday’s “radical” attack, “carried out with very basic equipment, is likely to increase the stress and embarrassment of the leaders of the Lebanese movement,” commented former Israeli intelligence agent Avi Melamed.

In any case, the international community is already beginning to anticipate an aggravation of tensions. The special coordinator of United Nations For Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert described what happened in Lebanon as “an extremely worrying escalation in an already unacceptably volatile context.”

Meanwhile, the United States, which denied involvement in the operation, said through several senior officials that it was calling for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in the region. “It is too early to say how the attack could impact ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. The United States continues to urge Israel and other parties involved to seek a diplomatic solution to end the war,” said Matthew Miller, spokesman for the State Department.

Why does Hezbollah use beepers so massively?

The movement gave the order not to communicate via cell phones for fear of being intercepted by Israeli intelligence or suffering attacks. The beeper is an analogue device that is activated by radio frequencies that are difficult to block or suffer the failures that affect, for example, the mobile phone signal. In addition, there was a precedent; in 1996, the Israeli secret services managed to get the main Hamas bomb maker, Yahya Ayyash, a mobile phone that they blew up, killing him instantly.

But then why did the devices explode?

Experts agree that the most credible hypothesis is that Israeli intelligence managed to intercept the batch of beepers before they were delivered to their intended recipients. According to Hezbollah sources, the shipment was made up of thousands of devices that were apparently imported as part of the coordination of a larger war effort against Israel. Each device was fitted with a high-powered military-grade plastic explosive, weighing between 10 and 20 grams, next to the battery. They were then activated by a signal, something called an alphanumeric text message. In other words, the devices could have been ‘hacked’ from the source.

What happened is a typical act of sabotage and espionage…

That’s right, a sophisticated cyberattack technique was used, but through outdated devices that are now only used in certain activities, such as working in health centres. “Whether by posing as a supplier or by incorporating the manipulated equipment directly into Hezbollah’s logistics chain through its vulnerable points (transport trucks, merchant ships), they were able to distribute the beepers within the organization,” said Mike DiMino, a former CIA analyst.

