Hundreds of floating baguettes were spotted in the Karpovka River in St. Petersburg. On Saturday, January 2, the TV channel reports. REN TV…

According to the TV channel, baguettes accumulated in the openings. At the same time, specialists from the Committee for Nature Management of St. Petersburg have recovered. Now the water area of ​​the river has already been cleared of discarded bread.

“On January 2, the Committee for Environmental Management received information from the media that a massive dump of bakery products was carried out in the area of ​​the Karpovsky Bridge over the Karpovka River. A specialist on duty was sent to the scene. The information was confirmed. The water area has been brought into proper condition ”- quotes representatives of the REN TV committee.

After the incident, a check was started. The person responsible for dumping baguettes into the river is being identified. CCTV cameras are being monitored to record the facts of dumping bread into the water. According to the preliminary version, in this way one of the local stores could get rid of the expired goods.

