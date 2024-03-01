Six to seven hundred people attended the farewell ceremony in Amsterdam-Zuidoost of the shot rapper Bigidagoe on Friday evening. The funeral planner and organizer of the farewell meeting let us know. The police report that 'no significant incidents' have occurred, according to a spokesperson.
Wouter Laumans, Paul Vugts
Latest update:
01-03-24, 21:15
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Hundreds #attendees #39orderly39 #farewell #service #shot #dead #rapper #Bigidagoe
Leave a Reply