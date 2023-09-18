More than 260 people were arrested in Iran on Saturday, local media reported based on statements from Iranian authorities. The arrests came exactly one year after the death of Mahsa Amini, the young woman killed in custody, which sparked a wave of protests in the country at the time.

With the arrests, the Iranian authorities wanted to prevent renewed protests. The 260 arrests took place in a span of 24 hours, the Shargh newspaper reported on Sunday. Security authorities said the arrests were made for violations of public security, incitement to protests and possession of weapons.

It was announced on Saturday that one of those arrested was Mahsa’s father, Amjad Amini. After his arrest, he was reportedly told that he was not allowed to speak openly about his daughter’s death.

In the past year, at least 22,000 people have been arrested for demonstrations against government policy. Seven people have been executed. Not since the declaration of the Islamic Republic in 1979 have protests been so massive.

Don’t put the genie back in the bottle

According to Shahin Gobadi, spokesman for the Iranian People’s Mujahideen, an opposition group operating from abroad, the situation in his home country is “more explosive than ever before” a year later.

Yet a year later, images emerge of women walking through a shopping center or entering a cafe without a hijab. “There are not just a few, it happens a lot,” says Pooyan Tamimi Arab, assistant professor of religious studies at Utrecht University. “I asked people in several Iranian cities to count for me. They arrived at approximately 20 to 50 percent of women who go out on the streets without a headscarf. So that is really massive.”

In the run-up to this Saturday, authorities had tightened security measures, human rights activists reported. Security forces have been seen in Amini's Kurdish hometown of Saqez. The police presence has also been increased elsewhere. Human rights organization Hengaw reports that there is 'an intimidating mood' and a 'state of war' in several Kurdish cities. Access to the internet has also been further restricted.