From: Jana Staebener

A young woman from Australia orders a croissant lamp from Temu, takes a bite and says: “It’s edible!” But the authenticity of the croissant is not the problem.

“What the hell, Temu? Please explain yourself,” says a young woman in a TikTokvideo that went viral in early September. She holds up a croissant lamp to the camera that she ordered from the Chinese online shop Temu as a birthday present for her sister.

She left the croissant lamp in her apartment in the heat. When she came home from work, there were “hundreds of ants underneath,” says @froginahatgirl, whose real name is Neta Murphy according to media reports. The young woman comes from Australia and works in a dental laboratory there. “Why do ants want a fake croissant?” she asks in her TikTok video.

Maybe because it’s not fake? Murphy breaks open the lamp. “Dude, that looks like a real croissant. Are you kidding me? Look at the crumbs,” she says. “There’s only one way to really know…” she thinks and puts a piece of the croissant in her mouth. Her conclusion: “It’s actually fucking edible!”

A young woman from Australia buys a croissant lamp from Temu and realizes: This is a real croissant. But that is not the main problem, it turns out. © Screenshots @froginahatgirl TikTok

“In a properly produced croissant lamp, the resin layer is distributed completely differently”

Almost 14 million people (as of September 13) have already seen Murphy’s video. Several media outlets are reporting on the Temu lamp, which turns out to be a real croissant. The general tone: horror that it is really a pastry. Especially because Temu is not exactly known for its high-quality products, This amuses many people.

The authenticity of the croissant is not the problem, but that of the seller. Bread lamps at Temu, Amazon and Co. are not originals. “There is always a cheaper copy somewhere. But then you can see what price you are really paying,” says Merlin Cleven BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA. He is the managing director (or as he says “bread illuminator”) of the German branch of Pampshade, the original brand for lamps made of bread.

Pampshade was founded by Japanese artist Yukiko Morita. Her idea: to give stale bread a new life. She is “worried” that people might see her viral croissant video and think it is her product. “The bread lamps currently being sold on Temu, Amazon or Aliexpress are not our works,” BuzzFeed News Germany. These are only available through selected retailers and the official online shop.

Morita emphasizes that the quality of her bread lamps is “completely different” and that they are treated with “anti-mold and preservatives,” for example. “Such problems do not occur with our lamps,” she says. “It is definitely not normal for ants to come,” adds Cleven. “In a properly produced bread lamp, the resin layer is distributed completely differently, so that the bread is really preserved for eternity.”

On the left the croissant lamp at Temu, on the right the original from Pampshade Germany. © Screenshot @froginahatgirl TikTok, Pampshade Germany

Temu does not comment on “cheap copies” like the croissant lamp on TikTok

What does Cleven say about the fact that someone copied the original design, offered it on Temu and bread lamps may even get a bad reputation because of the viral video? “There are always cheap copies. That’s unfortunately the way it is,” says Cleven. Fortunately, that’s rarely the case with them because, as you can see in the viral video, it’s difficult to produce an equivalent product. Nevertheless, it’s of course annoying because in the worst case scenario, people get a negative impression of the original product.

BuzzFeed News Germany asked the Chinese online store Temu how it ensures that products sold there are not copied from artists and small businesses such as Yukiko Morita and Merlin Cleven. We also asked how the company checks whether the copies have quality defects, as with the croissant lamp on TikTok. As of publication time (September 13), Temu had not responded to our inquiry.