Several hundred aftershocks occurred off the eastern coast of Kamchatka after a powerful earthquake, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) reported on Thursday, March 18.

The day before, it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 occurred 183 km from the village of Nikolskoye. Aftershocks were felt by residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Klyuchi and Ust-Kamchatsk.

“A swarm of earthquakes continues in that area, counting in hundreds. Of these, about 40 of the strongest can be distinguished, “writes”Interfax“.

On Thursday morning, three earthquakes were recorded, the magnitude of the strongest of them being 5.1.

The regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that as a result of these aftershocks, residents of the region did not feel significant tremors.