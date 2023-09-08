In the coming weeks, municipalities will arrange hundreds of extra shelters for people who have fled Ukraine. Five hundred places must become available immediately, and another thousand places will be added on 1 October.

The reception locations are filling up quickly, just like the central reception points in Amsterdam and Utrecht, the Security Council reported on Friday after a consultation.

There are now just over 98,000 Ukrainian refugees registered in the Netherlands. Emergency shelters have more than 81,000 beds available, of which more than 80,000 are in use.

The 25 security regions in the Netherlands have received a request to increase the number of reception places to 90,000 in the coming weeks, and then to 97,000. "We are already working very hard to realize the required number of places," says Wouter Kolff, chairman of the Security Council and mayor of Dordrecht. "But if it is necessary, and that is it, we will do our utmost for even more."

According to Kolff, Ukrainians like to come to the Netherlands. “The combination of a living allowance, the possibility to work and free childcare makes us a more attractive country to come to than other European countries.”