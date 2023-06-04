Home page politics

Split

Friedrich Merz (CDU) on May 26, 2023 in the German Bundestag (archive image). © IMAGO / Political Moments

The right-wing populist AfD has recently achieved record highs in polls. According to CDU leader Friedrich Merz, gender is to blame.

Berlin – The AfD is at a poll high. In the survey of the institute Insa for picture on sunday the party reached a maximum of 19 percent and was thus level with the SPD. A culprit is quickly found, at least from the point of view of the CDU leader Friedrich Merz: gender language. In a Twitter post, he elaborates on his thoughts and gets over ten thousand “likes”, but also a lot of opposition.

The survey result of 19 percent was the highest value that a polling institute has measured for the AfD so far. According to Merz, the use of gender-neutral language is one of the reasons why right-wing populists are gaining strength in opinion polls. “With every gendered news program, a few hundred more votes go to the AfD,” he wrote in his weekly MerzMail newsletter on Saturday. The CDU leader also posted a corresponding excerpt on Twitter. “Gendered language and identitarian ideology are no longer just quietly rejected by a large majority of the population,” Merz continued. They would be “perceived as overreaching.”

Reactions to Merz: “The situation is serious and he’s just rushing around!”

“With each such tweet, a few hundred more votes go to the AfD,” wrote a Twitter user ironically under the CDU leader’s post. But Merz was not only faced with headwind. Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) made a similar statement at the weekend. “There is a war in Ukraine, and we take care of trivialities like gender-sensitive language. That’s absurd,” said the CDU politician. The German Association of Journalists (DJV) criticized the statements by the CDU leader Merz as “blatant populism”.

“The situation is serious and he’s just rushing around,” Green politician Renate Künast wrote on Twitter. “How about concepts?” Künast asked further and accused Merz of “driving votes to the AfD through hate speech”. In addition to gender language, Merz also identified a “weak and constantly quarreling government” in his newsletter as the reason for the AfD’s strengthening. “Instead of pointing the finger at others and monocausally assigning blame, all democratic parties should also consider together what effective strategies look like against the AfD,” commented Green Party leader Ricarda Lang on Twitter. Everyone bears a bit of responsibility, Lang continued.

Poll high for right-wing populist party: AfD voters give these reasons for their tendency

The strong poll result of the AfD was apparently not a slip, the AfD also came to 18 percent in the Germany trend published on Thursday. According to their own statements, the AfD voters chose this party (65 percent) because of the issue of immigration and migration policy, with multiple votes being possible. 47 percent cited energy policy, environment and climate policy as reasons for their decision, 43 percent economic and 29 percent social issues. Discussions about equality played a role for only ten percent and opposition to the federal government was a reason for five percent, according to the Deutschlandtrend survey.

The AfD performed particularly well in the eastern German states, including Berlin. According to the Insa survey, it was 30 percent there, and 16 percent in the west. In the east, the AfD is well ahead of the Union, which is listed at 25 percent. In attempts to explain the party’s strong performance, dissatisfaction with the traffic light, the new heating law and disappointment in “politics” are the most obvious reasons, alongside migration policy, inflation and the Ukraine war. 67 percent of voters stated in the Deutschlandtrend that they wanted to vote for the AfD out of disappointment with other parties. Although the traffic light coalition is at a low in the polls, according to the Insa poll, 25 percent would currently choose Olaf Scholz (SPD) as chancellor, but only 20 percent would choose CDU leader Friedrich Merz. (Bettina Menzel)