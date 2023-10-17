With what is seen as a targeted attack on a hospital in Gaza City, Israel appears to have crossed a new line in a battle that already showed little regard for international law. According to initial reports, hundreds were killed on Tuesday evening when a courtyard of the Ahli Arab hospital was hit by a suspected Israeli bomb. The international reaction to the attack was furious.

It has not been confirmed whether Israel deliberately targeted the hospital. Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli army, said in an initial response on Tuesday evening that he did not yet have any details about the attack: “I don’t know if it was an Israeli airstrike.” Israel itself accused the Islamic Jihad militant group of the attack on the hospital late on Tuesday evening.

The hospital, which is run by a Christian organization, had become a refuge for hundreds or even thousands of wounded and other refugees since the outbreak of fighting between Hamas and Israel ten days ago. They would have felt safe, because attacking a hospital is prohibited under international humanitarian law. Many children are said to be among the dead.

Gross violation

Just as Hamas started this war with a gross violation of international law by murdering many hundreds of Israeli civilians, Israel also appears to have no intention of adhering to the internationally applicable rules of engagement. Previously, there has been criticism of Israeli attacks on fleeing Palestinian civilians and the order that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians had to leave their homes.

A verified death toll for the attack on the hospital could not be provided late Tuesday evening. The Gazan Ministry of Health, which is led by Hamas, speaks of at least five hundred deaths. Neither the Gaza Ministry of Health nor the hospital were reportedly informed of the attack.

TV network Al Jazeera, which reported from the hospital, called the situation on site “truly catastrophic” more than an hour after the attack. Hundreds of people may still have been buried under the rubble. The channel spoke to eyewitness Hassan Khalaf, a doctor from Al-Wafa Hospital in Gaza City, which is about a kilometer from the stricken hospital. An hour after the attack, he said, the hospital was “still on fire.” “Where can we go now?”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a three-day period of national mourning after the attack. One of his aides told Reuters he has canceled a planned call with US President Joe Biden, who arrives in Israel on Wednesday. A spokesman for Abbas spoke of “genocide” and a “humanitarian disaster.” “We call on the international community to intervene immediately and stop this mass murder. Silence is no longer justified.” In Ramallah, hundreds of protesters demanded Abbas’ resignation.

Human values

There are also shocked reactions internationally. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attack “heinous and unacceptable.” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus strongly condemned the attack and called for “the immediate protection of civilians and healthcare.” Iran called it a “savage war crime”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saw the attack as “the latest example” of a lack of “the most basic human values” in Israel.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry condemned the massacre “in the strongest terms.” And Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the head of the Cairo-based Arab League, called on Tuesday “on the West to immediately put an end to the tragedy.” This attack is the fruit of an “evil spirit,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike also hit a school in a UNRWA refugee camp, the United Nations agency that helps Palestinian refugees. Six people were killed in the attack. UNRWA spokesperson Tamara al-Rifai called the attacks on UN schools and buildings “completely shocking.”