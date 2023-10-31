Hundreds of Palestinians were killed or injured on Tuesday by an Israeli bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, reported the Gaza Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the Ministry said that hundreds of victims, including dead and wounded, arrived at the Indonesian Hospital, in northern Gaza, after Israeli attacks on homes in Jabalia.

On the other hand, Hamas Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad Bozum said in a press conference that There are 400 dead and injured after the fall of six “American-made” bombs dropped by Israeli planes against residential areas of Jabalia.

This information could not be independently verified due to the restrictions that both parties in the conflict – Hamas and Israel – impose on journalists to work in Gaza.

Today marks the twenty-fifth day of the war between Israel and Hamas, which began after the Palestinian Islamist organization attacked Israeli territory on October 7, leaving 1,400 dead, more than 5,400 injured and 240 kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

From that date, Israel bombs the Strip daily, and last Friday expanded its ground operations in the areawhich has left more than 8,500 dead and more than 21,500 injured.

People react as members of the Palestinian civil defense and others search for survivors after an Israeli bombing in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. Photo: MAHMUD HAMS. AFP

US says ceasefire would consolidate Hamas actions

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, rejected this Tuesday a ceasefire in Gaza since it would mean consolidating the actions of Hamas, as he said in a Senate hearing in which he was interrupted several times by citizens calling for an end to the war.

“That would simply consolidate what Hamas has been able to do and would allow him to stay where he is and potentially repeat what he did the other day (October 7) and that is not tolerable“said the head of international relations in the United States.

A ceasefire would be a strategic victory for Hamas.

Blinken thus responded to a question from Republican Senator Susan Collins, who asked him for his opinion on the request of several protesters who broke into today’s hearing shouting “Cease fire now in Gaza.”

“A ceasefire would be a strategic victory for Hamas. It would simply allow them to bide their time and prepare for future attacks and not pay any price for the largest loss of Jewish life in a single day,” Collins said.

EFE