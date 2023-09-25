Home page politics

A devastating explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh claims hundreds of lives. The exact cause of the accident is initially unclear.

Stepanakert – In the contested conflict region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus, hundreds of victims have been killed following the explosion of a fuel depot. The office of the human rights commissioner of the internationally unrecognized republic spoke on Monday evening of at least 200 injuries and an unknown number of deaths not far from the regional capital Stepanakert. It was initially unclear what triggered the catastrophe in the Armenian-majority region, which was attacked and defeated by Azerbaijan last week.

Large flames could be seen in photos on social networks. The politician Metakse Akopjan said that at the time of the accident, many people were queuing for gasoline at the camp because they wanted to flee the Azerbaijanis to Armenia in cars.

The region’s human rights office appealed to the international community: It is urgently necessary to fly out people, especially seriously injured people, for treatment. “Nagorno-Karabakh’s medical capacity is not sufficient to save people’s lives,” said the message on X (formerly Twitter).

Conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh: Explosion could further worsen humanitarian situation

The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, which has long been contested between the two feuding ex-Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan, is already catastrophic. Azerbaijanis have been blocking the only Armenian access road for months, which is why food, medicine and gasoline are in short supply in the region.

Last Tuesday (September 19), authoritarian-run Azerbaijan launched a military operation to conquer Nagorno-Karabakh. Just a day later, the defeated Karabakh Armenians surrendered. According to Armenian sources, more than 200 people died during the brief fighting and more than 400 others were injured. The tens of thousands of Armenian civilians in the region now fear being expelled or oppressed by the new Azerbaijani rulers. (nak/dpa)