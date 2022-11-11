Moments of enormous pain and emotion yesterday in Trezzano sul Naviglio, on the day of the last farewell for Luis Fernando Ruggieri

These are moments of great pain and infinite emotion, those experienced by all those who wanted to attend the funeral of Luis Fernando Ruggieri. The 47-year-old Bolivian, Italian by adoption, lost his life in the Assago shopping center on October 27, at the hands of Andrea Tombolini.

Yesterday, Thursday 10 October, in the church of San Lorenzo a Trezzano sul Navigliotook place the funeral rite of Luis Fernando Ruggieri, the 47-year-old who exactly two weeks earlier had lost his life in the tragedy at the Assago shopping center that shook an entire nation.

That day, October 27, hundreds of people were quietly shopping at Milanofiori in Assago. In the late afternoon, Andrea Tombolini, 46, with severe psychological problemstook a large kitchen knife from one of the shelves of the Carrefour and for no reason started running between the aisles and hit anyone in front of him.

You are the people hit by the blows of the aggressor. Among these was Luis, who was there not to shop, but to work. He was in fact one of the supermarket’s sales staff.

Among all, the 47-year-old Bolivian, who has practically always lived in Italy, was the one who lost the most. He has indeed lost his life.

The funeral of Luis Fernando Ruggieri

There are many who wanted to be present at the last farewell to Luis Fernando Ruggieri yesterday afternoon. Many are those who have wanted to embrace the adoptive father Federicothe one who 40 years ago had gone as far as Bolivia to be able to give that child a better life.

There are also many institutions. In fact, some of the representatives of the municipalities involved in the tragedy, of the Region and also of Monza Calcio were present.

The latter gave her family a pennant and a bouquet of flowers, donated by Pablo Marìthe footballer who was present at Carrefour that day and who was injured by Tombolini in turn.

Very moving then the parish priest’s homily and the letters read by several friends, including that of former colleagues of Esselungaa supermarket where Luis worked for over twenty years before moving to Carrefour.

The most moving moment, when the door of the hearse closed, which then accompanied the 47-year-old to the nearby cemetery. The silence broken only by the tears of his father and his partner and by long applause dedicated to him.