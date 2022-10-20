Visibly moved, Franco Gatti’s wife confided what were the last words her husband said to her before he died

This morning, in the church of San Siro in the Nervi district of Genoa, the funeral of Franco Gatti, the historic guitarist of the Ricchi e Poveri who passed away last Tuesday. Outside the Basilica, some journalists stopped her wife Stefania, who remembered her beloved husband for the wonderful person that she belonged to her and, moved, confided what were the last words he said to her before leaving .

Last Tuesday morning, the world of Italian music received very sad news. Franco Gatti, historian member and guitarist of one of the most important musical groups in the country, i Riches and Poorshe passed away at the age of 80.

This morning, in the church of San Siro his funeral was celebrated in Genoa Nervi. The last farewell to what was a great man, as well as an excellent musician.

Obviously present his family membersbut also many friends and colleagues in music and many ordinary people.

The words of Stefania, Franco Gatti’s wife

In Franco cats’ love life there has always been only one woman, Stefania. With her the “mustache” of the Rich and the Poor has been married for decades and has also had two children.

Visibly moved, but also smiling, grateful for sharing her life alongside Franco, Stefania told some journalists what he meant for her. She also confided the last words he told her before he left.

His greatest gift was the last words he said to me: I love you and I will always love you.

Then a memory of his son Alessio, passed away in 2013. Stefania said that Franco has now joined him and that she is with him.

The other three members of the Rich and the Poor were also present in the church, Marina Occhiena, Angelo Sotgiu and Angela Brambati. The latter said:

There are no words to tell our sorrow. We remember him and we will always carry him in our hearts, an elegant, serene person. He was above all an honest man. We are very moved.

At the end of the funeral ceremony, some speakers sang “Can’t help falling in love” from Elvis Presleyhis favorite singer.