Bottled water

Human rights activist Nawal Soufi, who says he was in contact with those on board via a satellite phone, wrote on Tuesday morning on Facebook that the situation on board was critical. “After four days of sailing, the water has run out, people on board risk drinking sea water.” Soufi later reported that six people on board had died. In return for AlarmPhonea boat refugee helpline, migrants said the captain left the ship in a smaller boat.

Another ship came alongside on Tuesday evening, Soufi writes, and someone started throwing water bottles one by one at the migrants. “Every time a bottle was thrown, the migrants all went together to one side of the boat.” Due to the fluctuations, the ship would have almost capsized by then. It is not known whether that is also the reason why the ship sank on Wednesday morning.