Turkish Interior Ministry: Police Detain 474 People After Mass Riots

Hundreds of people have been detained following mass unrest in Kayseri province in southern Turkey, according to social media reports. shared The country’s interior minister, Ali Yerlikaya.

“Provocative protests against Syrians were organized in some cities of our country,” the head of the republic’s Ministry of Internal Affairs explained, indicating that law enforcement officers detained a total of 474 people.

Among the participants in the protest, about 285 people have convictions for various crimes, including illegal importation of migrants, causing bodily harm, robbery, theft, drug-related charges, and others.

The country’s Interior Ministry called on local residents not to succumb to provocations. Otherwise, everyone will face a response, Yerlikaya said.