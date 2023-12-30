Hundreds of people are still unable to return to their homes in the Lilienthal region of Lower Saxony, which lies directly on the border with Bremen. A spokeswoman for the region said on Saturday that evacuations in Lilienthal are still continuing, noting that the number of people who were recorded being evacuated from the affected areas reached about 500 people. The spokeswoman added that it was not possible to predict when these people would return to their homes and stated that nothing had changed in the water levels at night.

The spokeswoman stated that the situation is still tense. It is noteworthy that residents of the area have not been allowed to return to their homes for several days. In statements to the German News Agency (dpa), a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior in the state of Lower Saxony said that the state's rescue forces are well prepared to deal with floods, expressing his belief in the state's ability to manage the situation during New Year's Eve with its own capabilities.

The spokesman pointed out that tens of thousands of assistants have been engaged in the service continuously for days. The spokesman said that there is a federal police helicopter to support rescue work, and the state also requested assistance from the army. He explained that the assistance required so far relates to what is known as tactical transport operations, where helicopters can be faster in transport when needed. The spokesman revealed that no army helicopter has been used in rescue work yet.