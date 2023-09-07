Hundred | The welfare area has sent several invoices to customers at once

The welfare area of ​​Satakunta promises customers who have received a lot of bills help with bill payment schedules.

Satakunta the welfare area has sent bills to customers in big lumps over many months, for example for family care leave, temporary care, meal fees for day activities and social security transport. For some customers, the arrangement may have caused difficulties when several invoices have to be paid at once.

“We are aware of the accumulation of these invoicing and its effects on customers. The effect affects the customers of most social services in the entire Satakunn area and individual health care customers,” writes the financial director of the Satakunn welfare area Jyrki Vatanen in his email reply.

My stomach according to the report, the biggest problems in invoicing have been caused by changes made to the invoicing source systems, the introduction of a new accounting system, and changes to staff job descriptions. At the beginning of the year, the region was also billed for a couple of months’ worth of events of mostly old organizations, and this caused further delays.

“When moving to the welfare area, some of the employees who did preparatory work related to invoicing in the former organizations remained in the old organization or moved to different positions, and new people were not resourced for these.”

For problem solving it took so many resources that, as a result, there was a queue even for the invoicing of the welfare area’s own services. This queue has now been canceled with a letter.

“Now that the biggest problems have been solved, invoicing has had to be tightened and invoicing for several months has to be done in the short term. The aim is to get the invoicing to a normal rhythm during this autumn in all areas,” writes Vatanen.

The area also promises understanding to the customer, if the tight billing pace causes annoyance.

“We have the option of moving the due date, and you can also agree on a payment plan, in which case the invoice can be paid in smaller installments. The invoices have a phone number that you can contact,” Jyrki Vatanen advises.