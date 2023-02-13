Hundred | Sampsa Kataja promises to seek help: “Even the smallest amount of alcohol is not suitable for me”

On the way, Kataja behaved inappropriately towards the intern of the EU office. He also appeared intoxicated on the trip. Due to the incident, Kataja has given up his candidacy for the parliamentary elections.

13.2. 19:47

Harassment noise the vice president of the provincial government in the center Sampsa Juniper (kok) promises to seek professional help.

Provincial government apologized on Monday About the use of juniper on the trip to Brussels. On the way, Kataja behaved inappropriately towards the intern of the EU office. He also appeared intoxicated on the trip.

Read more: The provincial government of Satakunta apologizes for the behavior of the intoxicated Sampsa Kataja on the trip to Brussels

Kataja says he stands behind the position of the provincial government. Kataja says that he is currently mapping out possible forms of support with experts.

“I apologize for my behavior. I won’t get such headlines anymore,” says Kataja.

Juniper refers to its history. During her time as a Member of Parliament, Kataja made headlines when she spoke at the plenary session of the Parliament drunk during Christmas in 2011.

“I have decided that even the smallest amount of alcohol is not suitable for me, because it easily turns into a large amount. I’ve been without alcohol for long periods before, but I feel that now it’s best to seek support from an outside party.”

Have you been able to go without alcohol after the trip?

“It’s never been about that, but about the fact that in different situations the glove has been left.”

Due to the incident, Kataja has given up his candidacy for the parliamentary elections. He plans to continue in his local positions of trust as chairman of the Satakunta regional council and vice chairman of the Pori city council.

“There have been no complaints about their care.”

According to SK’s information, the Pori council group will meet to discuss Kataja’s case on Monday evening.