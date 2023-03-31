Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

A dog on TikTok goes viral with howling. The network discusses: is he a wolf or a talented opera singer?

Mexico City – Dogs can always surprise people. Unexpected tricks and actions often amaze masters and mistresses. A dog owner from Argentina had exactly this experience. He films his dog Lilo sitting on the bed and howling melodiously. He spreads the video of it on TikTok. He writes: “On this beautiful morning my dog ​​thought he was a wolf”. After all, the dog’s sounds are reminiscent of a genetic relative from the wild. But the network sees much more in him.

Netz celebrates singing dog as a “talented opera singer”

The video already starts when the dog is howling. But unlike most other dogs, Lilo seems to be following a tune. He even changes to the high notes of his head voice. The dog doesn’t seem to care that his owner is filming him. It even seems as if he didn’t even notice his master’s presence. Only when he’s finished singing does he suddenly look in the direction of his owner and bark once – whether he’s scared or proud is an open question.

Dog Lilo’s singing goes viral on TikTok. © holaasoylilo / TikTok

The community celebrates him online as a talented opera singer. One woman comments: “He must have been a singer in his previous life”. Another commented: “That’s not a wolf, that’s an opera singer. And a particularly talented one at that.” A man writes: “Now joking aside, he sings beautifully”. One user asks ironically: “What broke his heart?”, Another replies: “He loves music, but nobody can take away his lovesickness”. His singing is also described as “exquisite falsetto”. Last A bitch also went viral, and she freaks out with joy when the garbage man comes.

Musicians play a duet with the singing dog Lilo

But Lilo seems to be so good that some artists are even doing features with him. Various musicians do a duet with Lilo’s video, as it is aptly titled on TikTok. That means you take the video and interact with it with your own content.

In this case, several musicians accompanied the dog with his singing performance, both on piano and guitar. And it turns out that when the right harmonies are played on the instruments, the dog singing becomes a real work of art that would definitely make it onto the stage. It remains to be seen whether the dog will sing like it did in this case again.